Premier League did Karela United Football Club Tuesday undertook a major clean up exercise at the Anyinase Community to rid some selected social amenities and principal streets off filth.

The exercise which was in collaboration with the club’s sponsors Ghana Gas Company forms part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities and a move to promote a clean environment.

It saw the management members, playing body as well as the supporters Union teaming up to clean the Aiyinase Health Center, the Central market and their environs.

It comes on the backdrop of management’s vision to promote a healthy living among its catchment area and inculcate a sense of communal spirit in the team.

Speaking at the end of the exercise, Mr. Stephen Donkor, the Senior Manager, Community Relations & CSR for Ghana Gas lauded Karela United for the initiative and urged the club to make it a constant feature on its seasonal calendar.

He said “though the initiative was mooted by Karela United, we realized that it’s a cause we needed to support hence putting together resources to come out here and support the exercise”. He hoped that the initiative will not be a flash in the pan and that they are ready to assist future events that involves not only amenities within the Aiyinase community but other social facilities in neighbouring communities as well.

He later donated some items to both Karela United and the Aiyinase Health Center.

Karela have established themselves as the pride of the Anyinase Community, having joined the Ghana Premier League in 2017.

They are in search for a league glory after placing 4th last season.