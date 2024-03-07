10 hours ago

Haruna Iddrisu, the owner of Karela United, has urged the Minister for Youth and Sports to address the dire state of the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

The deteriorating condition of the football pitch has rendered the stadium unsuitable for hosting Ghana Premier League matches, posing significant challenges for clubs like Karela United.

Expressing his concerns on the floor of Parliament, Iddrisu highlighted the difficulties his club faces due to the lack of suitable stadiums for training and matches.

With an upcoming clash against Asante Kotoko scheduled for Sunday, March 10, the urgency of the situation is evident.

Iddrisu stressed the impact of the stadium's current state on the upcoming fixture, revealing that Asante Kotoko have already raised objections after inspecting the alternative venue in Nalerigu.

He implored Minister Mustapha Ussif to prioritize the rehabilitation of the Tamale Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

"I’m struggling now to even get a stadium for training and even for my matches. Minister, pay particular attention to the Tamale Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium. It is a site that is in a deteriorated position," appealed Haruna Iddrisu.

The plea comes at a crucial time for Karela United, who recently announced the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex as their new home ground for the second round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Sitting in 15th place on the table, Karela United is hoping for a favorable outcome against Kotoko.