1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League leaders Karela United have announced a juicy partnership agreement with oil marketing firm Santol Energy.

The partnership agreement will spurn two years with an option to extend the deal upon satistactory performance from both parties.

Karela who have started the league in decent fashion and currently top the league log and made this partnership official with a tweet on their official twitter handle.

Currently the Anyinase based club have state oil firm GNPC as their official sponsors while Ghana Gas is also part of their sponsors.

Santol Energy LLC. one of the fastest-growing indigenous oil companies in the downstream sector is a reputable ISO certified 100% Ghanaian owned Oil Marketing Company (OMC) delivering best-in-class services to clients since the company’s inception.

The Company is duly registered under the laws of Ghana and licensed by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

It has sixteen branches across the country and as part of the deal they will provide fuel, lubricants among others.

The company’s clientele includes government entities to private corporations. Santol Energy has supply affiliations with Global Haulage Ghana, Qodesh Energy Limited, Willmens Company Limited, HM Halman, Special Ice Ltd, Sky Plus Construction, Maso Quarry, Yara Ghana, Melcom Group, Raanan Fertilizers, and other Bulk Distributorship Companies.

Santol Energy is owned by young Ghanaian businessman Alhaji Fareed Yakubu.

?s=20