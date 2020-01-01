46 minutes ago

Struggling Ghana Premier League side Karela United will soon move back to their original home ground, the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park popularly known as the CAM park.

This is because the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has announced a completion date for the current upgrade works ongoing at the facility.

GNPC agreed to embark on a major face-lift of the CAM Park late last year at an estimated cost of $1.89 million.

The works cover the stands, the pitch and other facilities that will allow for the stadium to tick green boxes on the club licensing regulations requirements checklist.

According reports from the Western Religion, the secretary of Karela United, Koami Miezah has revealed works are set to be completed in the first week of February 2020.

This will come as welcoming news to the people of Nzema who have been starved off top flight matches; with the club having to adopt the Tarkwa Akoon Park as their home venue in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Per the latest development, Karela United can host both Kotoko and Hearts at the CAM Park where they have an impeccable record.

The club is unbeaten at the CAM Park in over 50 matches and returning to the venue will come as great news for Coach Enos Adepah’s side.