The Ghana Premier League Matchday 31 game between Karela FC and Ebusua Dwarfs will be played at the Nduom Sports Complex in Elmina.

The match will be played behind closed doors on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 3pm.

The decision to reschedule the game is a result of the temporary ban placed on the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park, Aiyinase which is Karela FC’s home grounds.

Karela is expected to liaise with the owners of the stadium to organize the match.