Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Umar Bahiru says that his side Karela United will beat Asante Kotoko at the Crosby Awuah Memorial (CAM) Park on Sunday.

The Anyinase based side will host the current league leaders in their match day five clash.

According to the midfielder who missed his side's 2-0 defeat to Medeama in the Nzema derby, they will atone for that defeat with a win against Asante Kotoko.

Asante Kotoko have scored 8 goals and conceded one – keeping three clean sheets against Bechem United, Bibiani Gold Stars and Eleven Wonders.

Karela United have meanwhile recorded just one win against Berekum Chelsea and losing against Medeama last week and drawing the other two matches

Speaking to, domesticsportsgh.com ahead of the game, the 24-year old who joined Karela United from Wa Suntaa says he feels no pressure and believes Karela will beat Kotoko.

“It is a normal feeling when playing against Kotoko, although it’s one of the biggest game, we will score Kotoko on Sunday”

“I missed last season defeat here in CAM Park due to card accumulation but I will do my best to help the club deliver on Sunday”.he added.