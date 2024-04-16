15 hours ago

Asante Kotoko legend Karim Zito has offered his staunch support to coach Prosper Ogum amidst mounting calls for his dismissal following the club's recent struggles in the Ghana Premier League.

Despite the Porcupine Warriors enduring a dismal run of seven matches without a victory, Zito, who currently coaches Dreams FC, has voiced his disagreement with the demands for Ogum's ousting.

"Now things are not going as expected for Kotoko. You can’t make any signings or offload players now, so you have to compromise and utilize the players you have at your disposal," Zito remarked, urging all stakeholders to support Ogum until the season concludes.

Expressing concern over the psychological state of the players, Zito cautioned against knee-jerk reactions and emphasized the need for stability and unity within the club.

"With the current circumstances, we cannot make changes to the squad. The available players must see out the season, focusing on avoiding relegation rather than harbouring hopes of winning the league," Zito emphasized.

Firmly dismissing calls for Ogum's dismissal, Zito reiterated his confidence in the coach's competence, highlighting the ups and downs inherent in football management.

Kotoko will aim to end their winless streak as they face high-flying Samartex at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, with Zito's words serving as a rallying call for unity and perseverance amidst challenging times.