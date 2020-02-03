8 hours ago

A former First National Vice-chairperson of the National Democratic Congress [NDC], Madam Anita DeSoso says the law of Karma will strike back at the New Patriotic Party [NPP] for pursuing a ‘hunting’ agenda against some officials of the opposition party.

According to her, the ruling government now finds pleasure in “frustrating” leaders of the NDC by dragging them to court for frivolous issues.

“So the NPP think they are wiser than everyone? But in life, when you direct a finger at someone, you have more than one finger pointing back at you...Karma will definitely strike them. First, they have dragged our National Chairman [Samuel Ampofo] to court, again our Communication Director [Sammy Gyamfi] is in court. Now they want to investigate JDM (John Dramani Mahama). This tactics won’t work...,” She said on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.

