KAS Eupen will in the next few days decided whether to offer a contract of Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Agyei Sowah after undergoing trials with the Belgium side.

This was disclosed by the clubs director of sports Christoph Henkel in an interview with a local radio station.

"In the next two or three days" Eupen will decide whether the Musona and / or Sowah will be offered a contract.

Emmanuel Adjei Sowah has been on trial with the Belgian side and played in a friendly alongside fellow trialist and Zimbabwean Knowledge Musona.

In the said friendly played over the weekend against PSV, the Ghanaian defender lasted the entire duration of the game while Knowledge Musona played for 65 minutes before being replaced.

Musona who lasted 65 minutes provided the assist for the opening goal in the 24th minute of the game.

Both players have been told by Anderlecht that they are free to leave in the January transfer window and are on trials at Eupen

Their fate will be decided in the next two or three days by officials of Eupen whether to offer them contracts or move on.