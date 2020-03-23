55 minutes ago

Kasapreko Company Limited, an Indigenous Manufacturing giant and (ISO) Certified company, has responded positively to the request of H.E. President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo’s appeal for local Industries to produce hand sanitizers to curb the spread of Coronavirus disease in Ghana.

At a ground breaking production and media briefing, the Chief Executive Officer of Kasapreko Company Limited, Mr. Richard Adjei Said “The spread of Coronavirus is a national concern and as a result we have put on hold the production of drinks and focused on the production of quality, affordable Hand Sanitizers and Hand Rubbing Alcohol amid shortage of these products and price hikes.”

Mr. Adjei reiterated H.E. President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo’s quote “these are not ordinary times”; in which we need to do everything possible to support the government’s efforts in smart ways to help prevent the viral outbreak.

Commenting further on the new product, Mr. Adjei commended the Research and Development Unit of Kasapreko and the Food and Drugs Authority for responding quickly to the challenge and hence the approval of the production of Kasapreko Hand Sanitizers and Hand Rubbing Alcohol.

He went on further to say that the production capacity can produce over 200,000 bottles a day.

Kasapreko Hand Sanitizer and Rubbing Alcohol contain active ingredients such as Ethanol, Hydrogen Peroxide, Glycerin and Purified Water. This type is without gelling agent, fragrance or colour as recommended by World Health Organization.

The Hand Sanitizer and Hand Rubbing Alcohol comes in various sizes, 750 ml and 200 ml bottle. It is made in a way that you can easily dispense into any container with the spray pump.

Concluding, He assured the government and the general public of the product’s availability across the country and pledge to donate free quantities to various Health and governmental agencies.

Meanwhile the company advised the general public to keep to the standard protocols from the World Health Organization and the Ghana Health Service.

• Avoid Hand Shaking and Hugging.

• Wash your hands frequently with soap under running water.

• Practice Social Distancing.

• Don’t touch your Face, eyes, mouth or nose with unwashed hands.

If you are coughing, feeling feverish or having difficulty in breathing report to the nearest Hospital. Follow the Hygienic and Safety precautions and Stay Alive and Healthy.

Source: peacefmonline.com