5 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Kasim Adams was adjudged the man of the match when he played his first match for the team on his return to the club.

The defender joined FC Basel last week after a failed stint in Germany where he was always surplus to requirements at both Fortuna Dusselfdorf and TSG Hoffenheim.

Just a week after joining he was thrown into the deep end and he proved what his new side was missing when he left.

He was impregnable at the back as his side drew 1-1 in a man-of-the-match display against Servette FC on Sunday in the Swiss Super League.

The Ghanaian defender lasted the entire duration of the game and per Fotmob created one chance, one shot was blocked, two clearances were made, and two interceptions were made.

He joined from TSG Hoffenheim on loan with an option to buy and wants to impress to secure a place in the Ghana squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.