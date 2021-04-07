2 hours ago

A passenger vehicle popularly known as trotro has reportedly crashed a police dispatch rider at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The incident, occurred in the early hours of today, Wednesday, April 7, as narrated by an eye witness on Kumasi based Nhyira FM.

The report also suggests that the accident happened as a result of a bad road filled with potholes constructed barely three years ago.

The driver whose name is yet to be known crushed into the police officer while swerving a pothole on a section of the road.

Colleague policemen in the area confirmed to MyNewsGh.com that the victim who suffered severe injuries has since been rushed to the hospital for immediate attention.

The driver has also been sent to the Amanfrom Police Station in the Central Region for further investigations.

Source: mynewsgh.com