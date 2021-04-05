4 hours ago

Calls for the ban on ‘Mallams' and Money ritualists from advertising their product and services on radio and television stations have once again resurfaced following the suspected murder of an 11-year-old boy by two teenagers at Kosoa in the Central of Ghana.

According to a Police report sighted by GhanaWeb, the two “suspects Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kini aged 16 and 17 years respectively, invited the deceased to the uncompleted building and hit him with a club and cement blocks killing him instantly.”

The murder case came as a surprise to many who have wonder what might have influenced the teenagers to commit such an outrageous crime which reports claim was for ritual purposes.

A section of the public hold a strong perception that the act might have been influenced by the continuous “get rich quick” messages being circulated by mallams and money ritualists who daily advertise their product and services on radio and television.

“‘It is all because of what they watch on TV stations nowadays. All those on TV stations advertising their juju should be sanctioned,” wrote Timamuk Nakuwu Edwin on Facebook.

Another, Sedinam Deku added: “This is what happens when our TV stations are licensed to broadcast Mallams and others teaching our children how to make money without working for it. Shame on us.”

“The mallams and fetish priests are all over our electronic media promising wealth overnight why wouldn’t they… we have all failed and must bow down our heads in shame,” Samuel Osei Owusu wrote.

If you spend time on social media, you might have come across fetish priests and mallams commenting under the post of users with some taking a step further by directly messaging users of how they can offer financial assistance or double monies for interested persons.

The phenomenon is gradually becoming a norm in the Ghanaian society where some television stations offer airtime to money ritualists who are promising wealth to persons who are willing to succumb to their terms and conditions which includes sacrifices ranging from money, animal parts and in some cases human sacrifices.

Below are comments from social media users:

Source: Ghanaweb