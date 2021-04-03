3 hours ago

Police in Kasoa have confirmed that the two teenagers arrested on Saturday for killing a 10-year-old boy wanted to use the deceased for rituals later that night.

The Kasoa Divisional Police Command in a statement said the two suspects, Felix Nyarko, 16 and Nicholas Kini, 17, after inviting the deceased to an uncompleted building, hit him with a club and cement blocks, killing him instantly.

“Suspects after that buried deceased in the uncompleted building awaiting his removal in the night for ritual purpose,” the police statement said.

Police, who identified the deceased as Ishmael Mensah, 11, say his body has been deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue awaiting post mortem whitoplst the suspects have been detained to assist police with investigation.

Read the Police statement below:

On 3/4/2021 at 10:15 am, the Kasoa Divisional Command received a distress call that there has been a ritual murder at Coca Cola near Lamptey Mills, a suburb of Kasoa.

Police proceeded to the crime scene and saw a young boy wearing blue shirt and red/White pair of knickers dead in a pool of blood in an uncompleted building. Initial investigation conducted by police revealed that, the deceased name was Ishmael Mensah age 11, and that about 0930 hours same day suspects Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kini aged 16 and 17 years respectively, invited the deceased to the uncompleted building and hit him with a club and cement blocks killing him instantly.

Body of the deceased has since been deposited at Police hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem whilst suspects have been detained to assist police with investigation.

Investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, mother of the deceased says the two suspects are people well-known to her as they regularly come to her house to eat.

She said she is extremely shocked that the teenagers could commit such a heinous crime against her son.

“They all know each other very well. They come here at will. Those who killed my son even eat in this house. I often serve them food and they all eat. I don’t know what happened. Why my son?,” she told pressmen.

