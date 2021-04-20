2 hours ago

Body of 11-year-old Ishmael Mensah who was killed and buried by his friends last week at Lamptey Mills, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region has finally been released to the family for burial.

The release of the remains was delayed due to a post-mortem being carried out on the body.

The family requested the body much earlier for immediate burial in accordance with Islamic customs, but that could not be granted by the police.

The family told Citi News that they are happy they now have the opportunity to bury their loved one in line with their customs.

Citi News’ Central Regional correspondent, Calvis Tetteh reported that several family members and neighbours have gathered at the home of the deceased’s family as they await the burial ceremony.

‘Ritual murder’

Two teenagers, Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kini were arrested by the Kasoa Divisional Police Command for allegedly killing an 11-year-old boy supposedly for money rituals.

Some eyewitnesses said the suspects allegedly lured the deceased by his peers, into an uncompleted building and smashed his head with a club and cement blocks killing him instantly.

They subsequently buried him in the building.

Police said the suspects planned to recover the body at midnight for the supposed rituals.

The two suspects were remanded in police custody on their first appearance in court on April 6, 2021.

They are to reappear in court on April 20, 2021.

Source: citifmonline