1 hour ago

A middle-aged man has been found dead at Walantu a suburb of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region.

The man whose identity is unknown was found in the early hours of Tuesday in a pool of blood with machete wounds.

Citi News understands that the man may have been beaten to death by his attackers and later dumped in the walantu community.

Assembly man for Walantu electoral area, Malik Abdul area, wants the police to be up and doing in the fight against crime.

“I got to know that someone has been killed at walantu in the Kasoa area through some community members. I noticed upon reaching the crime scene that the individual suffered a machete wound, and was naked,” Abdul Malik told

“As an assembly man, I am worried about the crime rate in Kasoa and I want the police to be up and doing in the fight against crime. Even if the individual has committed some sort of crime, he doesn’t deserve to die in this manner,” he added.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) who were the first respondents on the scene conveyed the body of the unidentified man to the Police hospital morgue for preservation.

Director of NADMO in the Awutu Senya East Municipality, Kwame Amoah lamented the increasing rate of crime rate in the area.

“My worry is the increasing crime rate in Kasoa. It is alarming. I can say on authority that once every two weeks we have a case of crime in Kasoa, and it is a worrying trend that if it is not checked, can degenerate into something else,” the NADMO Director said.

For now, the body of the unidentified man is at the Police hospital morgue until his relatives come and identify him, the NADMO Director said.

Source: citifmonline.com