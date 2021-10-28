58 minutes ago

The management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has rejected allegations of misappropriation of donations to the hospital in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Writing through through their lawyers, the KATH management has explained that the allegations were not true, and in fact false.

They explained the originator of the allegation was doing so with the sole intention to maliciously destroy the reputation of management members and the facility without any basis.

In a letter signed and issued by the solicitor for the hospital, Mr Kwame Adofo, the management said a newspaper publication on September 28, 2021 by the Hawk newspaper with the headline: “KATH splurge COVID-19 donations on luxury cars,” which alleged that the management of KATH had misappropriated donations meant to help ward off the coronavirus by spending US$160,000 to procure vehicles was not true.

It said the imputations conveyed by the publication were that they were criminals occupying the management positions at KATH and that they were insensitive to the plight of the citizens they served.

It added the publication also indicated that they were not fit and proper persons to hold management positions in KATH.

“Our clients said that the Covid-19 monies are used exclusively to buy various items for the hospital which have been accounted for and audited,” he added.

He said the items certainly did not include any purchase of vehicles or cars for the CEO and the Medical Director.

He said for the avoidance of doubt, his clients deny that any COVID-19 monies were used to buy cars.

The lawyer said his clients further said that KATH had purchased two Toyota saloon cars from Toyota Ghana Limited and were paid for over a period from the hospital's Internally Generated Funds (IGF) through cash payments and, not from COVID-19 monies and that members of management found the publication repugnant and defamatory.

“Our clients further say that the malicious publication has caused considerable damage to their character and has caused them to receive unwarranted calls, suspicions, denigrating comments, hatred, contempt, and public ridicule,” he said.

The management is therefore strongly advising all media houses, bloggers and individuals to desist from defaming the members of management and the facility or be prepared to justify the allegations in the law courts.

He said his clients have decided to take legal action against the perpetuators of this mudsling. However, the management of KATH wishes to give the perpetuators the opportunity to either deny the story or justify the allegations.

“Our clients demand an immediate retraction of the publication, or you disassociate yourself from the story within 10 days from receipt of this letter,” he said.

He said to avoid doubt, “should you fail or refuse to retract the story, our instructions are to commence legal action for the defamatory imputations made against them without any further notice.”