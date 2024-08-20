2 hours ago

The demand for renal services at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has more than tripled following the rollout of the free dialysis program under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Authorities at the Renal Unit say the six machines at the facility are currently inadequate, forcing them to stretch the service periods for the dialysis equipment.

The temporary dialysis center in the Emergency Unit of KATH is consistently crowded with patients and their families. During a recent visit, all six dialysis machines were occupied.

Until May this year, the hospital had only three machines, which served the few patients who could afford dialysis treatment. Dialysis machine

Head of the Renal Unit, Dr. Pediter Okyere, explained, “The six machines are not adequate because KATH seeks to serve the Northern sector. We are unable to help all those who come to us because the machines are inadequate.”

The NHIA Free Dialysis Program offers free dialysis sessions for individuals over sixty years old and those under eighteen. People within the age bracket of eighteen to sixty are provided with two free sessions monthly. Before this intervention, only about twenty out of a hundred people diagnosed with end-stage renal failure could afford dialysis.

Since the introduction of the program, the number of patients seeking the service has more than tripled, stretching the staff to work extra hours.

Dr. Pediter Okyere noted, “The number that comes for our services has tripled, if not quadrupled. With this same number, we have to use the six machines. We are all doing our part as Ghanaians. We are staying longer, but how long can we keep this up?”

Currently, the unit is scheduling patients for weekends, which were previously reserved for servicing the machines.

The unit is appealing to the government to extend the same support offered to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

“We have heard that Korle-Bu has received 30 new machines. They can now offer the best of service to their clients. We want government to do same for us”, Dr. Okyere said.

The dialysis centre of the hospital which was closed for refurbishment is close to completion. When completed, it will have space for twenty dialysis machines.

Source: Myjoyonline