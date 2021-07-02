1 hour ago

The casket with the body of Zambia's first President Kenneth Kaunda has been driven in to the venue in the capital, Lusaka, for the state funeral service.

The country's founding father died last month at the age of 97.

Leaders from across the continent have come to pay their last respects.

There was also a 21-gun salute and from this picture you can see in the background people waving white handkerchiefs in tribute to the former leader who was rarely seen without one.

The South African president's office has tweeted pictures of Cyril Ramaphosa signing the condolence book in Lusaka:

HE President @CyrilRamaphosa signs the condolences book on arrival at the Lusaka Show Grounds where the State Funeral Service of the Republic of Zambia's founding President Dr Kenneth Kaunda is taking place. President Kaunda passed away on Thursday, 17 June 2021, aged 97. #RIPKK pic.twitter.com/O64EpISHFK

— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 2, 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com