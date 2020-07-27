1 hour ago

Relegated Turkish side Kayserispor are in search of funds to pay off money owed Athletico Madrid for the sale of Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah.

Kayserispor who were relegated on the last day of the Turkish Super Lig season are looking for 3.8 million euros in order to sell Bernard Mensah.

The Ghanaian has been a shinning light for Kayserispor in what has been a very gloomy season which ultimately ended with relegation.

He scored 5 goals and provided 8 assists in 25 games in the league this season for a team that struggled a lot this season.

Mensah, 25, is expected to leave after his team's relegation with a lot of interest in him from the big boys in Turkey.

Besiktas, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce must all pay 3.8 million euros if any of them want to sign the midfielder.

"We have a 3.8 million Euros transfer fee to Atletico Madrid. We are ready to give Mensah to the club that pays this money." Kayserispor chief Berna Gözbaşı

"We have to pay our debt to Atletico."

The Ghanaian, after a year on loan at Kayserispor, signed from Atlético Madrid on a permanent basis for 3.6 million euros, a sum that the Spanish side still haven't received.