1 hour ago

Turkish giants Besiktas's interest in Ghanaian international Bernard Mensah has been dealt a huge blow with his current club Kayserispor rejecting an initial offer.

Berna Gözbaşı, the head of the yellow-red team, announced that they had met with Besiktas but for the time being they could not agree.

Bülent Bölükbaşı, the sporting director of Kayserispor and Erdal Torunoğulları, the manager responsible for the transfer of the black-and-whites, sat at the table for the initial talks.

Reports in Turkey has it that Besiktas are willing to include three players as part of the deal to get their preferred player in the January transfer window.

However, the black-and-whites players will be sent to Kayserispor on loan on condition that Kayserispor will agree to pay their wages.

Meanwhile, Mensah is adamant he want to leave Kayserispor in the winter with Galatasaray also looking to secure his services.