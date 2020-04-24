50 minutes ago

Kayserispor and Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah has revealed his preference for the weird number 43 jersey.

More often than not players in the reserve team usually pick numbers that far or outside 1-23 in most football teams.

Despite being a regular for Kayseripsor, the Ghanaian midfielder seem to have some afinity for the number 43 jersey.

Bernard Mensah has been a huge success for his team in the Turkish Super League drawing admiring glances from most of the bug sides in Turkey.

Regarding the preference of the number 43 he wore in football, Mensah said, "When I started playing football, I liked the number 3 very much. My favorite number. In the first team I played professionally, the number 3 was not available and I chose 43. I continued to wear it. I believe it brought me luck. When I wore the number 43 I felt constantly successful. "

The Ghanaian midfielder has played 20 games for Kayserispor scoring three goals and providing eight assists.