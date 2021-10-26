1 hour ago

The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Leukaemia Project Foundation (LPF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of the first Haematology and Sickle Cell Centre in the country.

The ultra-modern facility which would be known as the Ghana Centre for Haematology and Clinical Genetics will have laboratories, a daycare center, an emergency unit and ambulance service, wards for inpatients, and an outpatient department (OPD).

It will also have a bone marrow registry and offices for consultants and an administration as well as a research unit when completed.

Chairperson of the LPF, Alhassan Andani who lead a delegation including the President of the foundation, Gerard Boakye to sign the MoU, said LPF is a non-profit, non-governmental organization dedicated to the fight against Leukaemia and other blood-related disorders.

He said the foundation was set up to give a chance to people living with blood cancers as well as other haematological diseases, to receive comprehensive treatment locally at a much lower cost than centers in the United Kingdom, United States of America, or South Africa.

“We are committed to setting up a comprehensive haematology and Sickle Cell Centre to offer quality diagnosis, treatment and ultimately reduce mortality rate and improve quality of life for haematology patients in Ghana and the sub-region,” he said.

Mr. Gerad Boakye noted that the Foundation chose Korle-Bu as the best location for the project because it is the premier tertiary healthcare facility in Ghana and the third biggest referral center in Africa, ‘and well able to man the facility when completed.’

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KBTH, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah welcomed the partnership saying it has come at the right time to help address the infrastructural deficit in the care of patients with Leukaemia and other blood-related diseases.

He assured the Foundation of the full support of the hospital to facilitate the process of building the center.