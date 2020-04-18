2 hours ago

Ghanaian musician, Keche Joshua has personally shown the face of his wife publicly for the first time.

The musician who has been married for a long time has managed to keep his wife from the public eye for some reasons best known to him.

Interestingly, Joshua of Keche fame flaunted the photos of his wife on this special; on the occasion of her birthday.

In one of the photos obtained by Zionfelix.net, the couple cosied up and the woman’s smile was very infectious.

Keche Joshua and his wife, Rosemary Ankamah Effum (Nana Yaa) have been married for about six (6) years now.