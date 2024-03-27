2 hours ago

The National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Salam Mustapha, has sent a strong caution to the Director of Special Duties for the Movement for Change, Hopeson Adorye, over his criticism of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a recent Facebook post, Salam Mustapha noted what he said are vile attacks by Hopeson on Dr. Bawumia, who is the NPP’s flagbearer.

While noting their history together during Hopeson Adorye’s time as an NPP member, Salam warned that he would not relent on putting their relationship aside in the wake of his attacks on Dr. Bawmumia.

“Myself and you have known each other for a very long time, at least since 2011 there about. We have done so many operations together, some were very sensitive. We worked together in the famous Young Patriots team which took on the NDC in those vile days of vitriolic language on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with the likes of the late John Kumah. In short, you know so well.

“Today, my message to you is simple. Take Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia out of your mouth. He will not be your chewing stick. No. He will not. I will put my brotherhood with you aside and we will do it the young patriots way if you attack our Flagbearer again,” portions of his post said.

According to the youth organiser, while he has respect for the Flagbearer of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, also a former senior member of the NPP, he is willing to return the actions of Hopeson Adorye.

“You have a presidential candidate, we have not attacked him. It is just out of respect for him but that can be thrown to the dogs. And he will feel taste of the medicine you're giving to our Flagbearer. You know me, this is the nicest I can be,” he added.

But in a response, Hopeson Adorye took to the comment section of the post to write “Bring it on my brother.”

Hopeson Adorye has recently called out Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for failing to save the Ghana cedi against major trading currencies despite boasting about it in opposition.

In a Facebook post on March 25, 2024, he included a direct jab at Bawumia, stating, "He was restoring the value of the cedi in 2014 in opposition but cannot restore the value in government."

Source: Ghanaweb