1 hour ago

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has cautioned the general public against keeping gas cylinders indoors due to the extreme danger it poses. The NPA emphasized that gas leakage is not visible to the naked eye, making it crucial to store cylinders outside to prevent fire outbreaks.

Kwami Sefa Kayi, a member of the NPA Governing Board and Chairman of the Consumer Services sub-committee, made this call during an LPG awareness and sensitization lecture held at the Takoradi Technical University.

“If you have cylinders in any enclosed place, go and bring them out. Don’t complain that it will be stolen”, he said.

Mr Sefa Kayi, a veteran broadcaster, assured the public that the NPA is committed to ensuring competitive and consumer-friendly prices for LPG (liquefied petroleum gas).

The lecture, organized by the Corporate Affairs and Gas Directorates of the NPA, focused on the theme “Safe Use of LPG Protects Lives and Property.” It involved interactive sessions with traders and lectures at educational institutions in the Western and Central regions of Ghana. Institutions visited during the sensitization exercise included the Sekondi Nursing and Midwifery Training College and the Cape Coast Nursing and Midwifery Training College.

During the event, Eunice Budu Nyarko, the Consumer Services Manager, addressed the NPA’s complaint procedure. She encouraged the public to promptly report any fuel stations suspected of cheating to the Authority. Nyarko explained that when complaints are received within 48 hours of fuel purchase, the NPA conducts swift investigations to gather the evidence before the product is sold out.

On his part, Assistant Divisional Fire Officer David Essuman cautioned the public against placing stones and heavy objects on valves in an attempt to prevent gas leakage. He explained that such measures are ineffective and recommended replacing faulty valves as the best course of action.

Mohammed Abdul-Kudus, the Communications Manager of NPA, welcomed the lecturers and students on behalf of the NPA Chief Executive, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid. Abdul-Kudus highlighted that Europeans and Americans rely solely on gas for domestic activities but rarely experience fires. He emphasized that by adhering to safety guidelines, gas users in Ghana can reduce the incidence of gas-related fire outbreaks.