2 hours ago

Private legal practitioner and veteran journalist, Moses Foh-Amoaning says that Kumasi Asante Kotoko can attract a higher transfer fee and have a stable team if they are able to keep their players for at least three years.

The porcupine warriors have started the new season in a brilliant fashion having garnered two wins from two games.

Kotoko have appointed a new technical team while also recruiting more than 16 players most of which are very young.

After a trophy-less 2020/2021 campaign, the club showed Portuguese trainer Mariano Barreto the exit coupled with certain players at the club.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Nyhira FM, the law lecturer has advised the club to keep their players for a long time to create a stable team.

"Asante Kotoko will only get a stabilized team if they keep this current squad for three or more years, and invest in them, they will do wonders," Foh-Amoaning told Kumasi based Nhyira FM.

"That will also help the club to be able to transfer the players for bigger fees in the future," he added.

Kotoko are top of the two week old league with six points and will play new boys Gold Stars at Dun's Park in the matchday 3 game on Friday.