1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko winger Mathew Kelvin Andoh has vowed to impress Coach Maxwell Konadu as he pledges to improve on his playing time.

Andoh tells Kotoko Express App he misses the days when he was a constant feature in the squad and so is training very hard to get back into the squad.

Andoh scored the opener as the Reds beat Kano Pillars 2-0 in Kumasi to eliminate the Nigerian side from the Champions League knockout round by 4-3 on aggregate having lost the first leg 3-2 in Kano.

Andoh featured regularly during their last Africa campaign, but his playing time has reduced under Coach Maxwell Konadu who took over after the sacking of the Norwegian trainer following the club’s exit from the Champions League and later the Confederation Cup.

“Football is full of uncertainties,” says Andoh. “I played several games during our Africa campaign and even scored. Unfortunately, we could not progress in the Champions League and the Confederation Cup and the coach was sacked.”

“I would not say that affected me. But every coach has his style of play and what he requires from players. I have played a few games under Coach Maxwell Konadu but I still want more. I have to push myself harder to get there.”

“The competition for places has become intense and the best thing to do now is to fight harder. Everything depends on me. I am working hard in this break and hopefully, things will change when football resumes.”