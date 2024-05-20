9 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Kelvin Boateng played a pivotal role in First Vienna FC's impressive 4-2 comeback win against Kapfenberger SV in the Austrian Bundesliga 2 on Friday afternoon.

Starting the game at Stadion Hohe Warte, Boateng showcased his skill and determination, playing the full 90 minutes and significantly contributing to his team's resurgence.

Despite First Vienna FC dominating possession and creating more shots, it was Kapfenberger SV who initially took the lead. David Heindl opened the scoring in the 8th minute, and Niklas Szerencsi extended the lead to 2-0 in the 41st minute with a header from Tobias Mandler's assist.

First Vienna FC's comeback began in the 59th minute when Noah Bischof's shot was parried by Kapfenberger SV goalkeeper Wieser, allowing Boateng to capitalize and reduce the deficit to 1-2.

The equalizer came in the 70th minute, as Boateng expertly headed in a cross from Jürgen Bauer, leaving Wieser helpless and leveling the score at 2-2.

The momentum stayed with First Vienna FC, and their relentless pressure paid off in the 85th minute when Bischof scored to give them the lead.

The victory was sealed in added time when Luca Edelhofer converted a penalty, ensuring a 4-2 triumph for the home side.

Kelvin Boateng's performance was crucial in securing the win, and he has been a standout player for First Vienna FC this season.

With 23 games under his belt, Boateng has scored nine goals and provided two assists, making him an essential asset to the team's success in the Austrian Bundesliga 2.