Ghana's Kelvin Ofori came from the bench to help his side Fortuna Dusseldorf secure a point in their Bundesliga game against TSG Hoffenheim.

The home side managed to get a share of the spoils in the 2-2 drawn game despite taking the lead early on.

Striker Rouwen Hennings gave the home side the lead with a powerful header after a good cross from the right flank in the 5th minute.

Fortuna's poor defence cost them as their goalkeeper could only parry a shot into the path of Munas Dabbur who slotted home to get Hoffenheim the equalizer in the 16th minute.

But before the equalizer the away side had their captain Benjamin Huebner sent off for violent conduct in the 9th minute.

Steven Zuber gave the away side the lead in the 61st minute after a quick counter break which was neatly tucked home.

Kelvin Ofori replaced Valon Berisha in the 66th minute with the home side still 2-1 down.

The home side pressed for the equalizer and were awarded with a penalty which was converted by Rouwen Hennings in the 76th minute to give the home side a share of the spoils.

There was no place in the squad for Ofori's compatriots Kassim Adams, Nana Ampomah and Bernard Tekpetey as Fortuna are stilled stucked in the relegation zone 16th on the league.