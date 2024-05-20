9 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Kelvin Ofori played a crucial role in Spartak Trnava's emphatic 5-0 victory over Zeleziarne Podbrezova in the Slovakian Super Liga on Saturday afternoon.

Ofori, who has been a standout performer for the team this season, showcased his skills and contributed significantly to the win.

Spartak Trnava dominated the match from start to finish, maintaining control of possession and creating numerous scoring opportunities.

Ofori, starting and playing for 64 minutes, was instrumental in breaking the deadlock.

A well-executed combination in the penalty area involving Philip Azango, Jakub Paur, and Ofori culminated in the Ghanaian winger calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper, giving Spartak Trnava a 1-0 lead.

Ofori continued his fine form by scoring his second goal in the 62nd minute. Azango made a skillful run down the left side and delivered a precise pass across the face of the goal.

Although Paur missed the chance, Ofori was perfectly positioned to send a clinical shot into the open net, doubling Spartak Trnava's advantage.

The floodgates opened after Ofori's second goal. Matej Grešák's own goal in the 69th minute further extended the lead, followed by Erik Daniel's strike in the 79th minute.

Tomáš Poznar put the icing on the cake with a goal in the 88th minute, sealing a comprehensive 5-0 victory for Spartak Trnava.

Ofori's performance was a highlight of the match, and his contributions have been invaluable to Spartak Trnava this season.

In 32 appearances in the Slovakian Super Liga, he has scored four goals and provided two assists, cementing his reputation as a key player for the team.