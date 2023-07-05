7 minutes ago

In a preseason friendly match between FC Spartak Trnava and Wisła Plock in Poland, Ghana's Kelvin Ofori made a notable contribution by scoring a goal to help his team secure a 2-1 victory.

The first half of the game was fast-paced, with the Polish team facing threats, particularly from the right flank where Daniel showcased his enthusiasm.

In the 20th minute, Daniel delivered a cross in front of the goal, and just as Mikovi was about to make a move, a defender intervened.

Soon after, Bukata attempted a volley following a combination with Tefánik, but unfortunately, the ball sailed over the goal.

It wasn't until shortly before halftime that Spartak found their breakthrough. A high ball resulted in a tussle involving the goalkeeper, two defenders, and Kelvin Ofori. Ultimately, Ofori emerged victorious from the battle and calmly placed the ball into an empty net, giving his team the lead.

In the 53rd minute, Wisła Plock was awarded a penalty, which Szczutowski successfully converted to equalize the score.

Kelvin Ofori was then substituted in the 63rd minute, making way for Patrick Karhan.

As the match neared its conclusion, Spartak managed to secure their victory in the 89th minute when Kenneth Ikugar found the back of the net, scoring their second goal of the game.