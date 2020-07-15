1 hour ago

Prolific Ghanaian youngster Kelvin Owusu Boateng has joined Portuguese giants FC Porto.

The talented forward joined Porto from fellow Portuguese side CD Aves where he has been turning heads for their youth team.

Owusu Boatneg completed a mandatory medical test on Tuesday before penning a season long loan deal with Porto with an option to buy permanently should things go well.

He has been in good form for CD Aves U-23 side where he scored 12 goals in 32 games and will go straight into the FC Porto B team and will hope to rise through to the first team squad.

“For now there are no words to describe what I feel at the moment. I am very excited to join FC Porto and I want to make history at the club.”

“I want to help FC Porto B and score goals, so I can earn promotion to the first team. Let me thank my teammates at CD Aves for their support as well as my family and friends.” he added.

The youngster joined CD Aves from the Right to Dream Academy in 2018.