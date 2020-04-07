2 hours ago

Ghanaian International Kelvin Prince Boateng is in dilemma over his future as his loan deal with Besiktas nears an end.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has had globe trotting career with Turkish side Besiktas being his 12th team.

On his arrival in Turkey earlier, gave hopes he had always wanted to play Beskitas, indicting he would want to stay on a permanent deal.

But his latest interview after he was granted permission by Beskitas officials to return to Italy is in stark contrast to his earlier feeling for Turkey.

"It is not easy, right now, to say where I will play next season. I will wait and see. When one day I will say goodbye to the I can say I played football in Barcelona," Boateng who is on loan from Beskitas said.

His loan deal ends at the end of the season but will have to wait as the league remains suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 33-year-old left Hertha Berlin, his first club, in 2007 after 42 appearances and four goals. He joined English Premier League side Tottenham but played only 14 times in two years.

Then followed a brief loan spell at Borussia Dortmund and a move back to England to play for Portsmouth before he finally settled in Milan in 2010, where he went on to make 74 appearances and scored 10 goals.

He later played moved to Schalke and rejoined AC Milan on a free transfer until 30 June, 2016 following a indefinite suspension by the Bundesliga team Schalke .

He later Spanish side Las Palmas in 2016-17 and helped Eintracht Frankfurt win last season's German Cup. He has scored five goals in 15 games for Sassuolo this season, taking his career total to 61 in 398 games.