1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Kelvin Yeboah scored a brace for his Austrian side Sturm Graz in the Bundesliga game at home against Altach at the Merkur Arena.

The home side ramped to a comfortable 3-1 triumph over the visitors in a game which the Ghanaian striker was unplayable.

Sturm Graz dominated the early exchanges of the game and rightly took the lead in the 17th minute through Jon Gorenc Stankovic with an assist from Jakob Jantscher.

The home side went into the break with a solitary goal lead but that quickly changed as the away side Altach pulled parity four minutes after the restart with Stefan Haudum the goalscorer.

Kelvin Yeboah made his presence felt in the 59th minute as he gave his side the lead after a pass from Amadou Dante to slot home for 2-1.

The Ghanaian youngster added his second and his side's third goal to make the scoreline safe in the 79th minute when he converted from the penalty spot to make it 3-1.

Yeboah has now scored two goals in three matches for his side in the three week old Austrian Bundesliga.