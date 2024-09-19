10 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Kelvin Yeboah was on target for Minnesota United, but his goal wasn't enough to prevent a 2-1 defeat to FC Cincinnati in their Major League Soccer (MLS) encounter on Thursday.

Playing the full 90 minutes at Allianz Field, Yeboah stood out as one of Minnesota’s best performers, netting his third goal since joining the team in July.

FC Cincinnati took the lead in the 34th minute through Yuya Kubo, assisted by Chidozie Awaziem. Just before halftime, Luca Orellano doubled the visitors' advantage.

Yeboah responded for Minnesota in the second half, converting a penalty in the 54th minute to narrow the deficit. Despite his determined effort, Minnesota was unable to complete the comeback, ultimately falling short at home.

The 24-year-old forward has now scored three goals and registered one assist in his three appearances for Minnesota United.

Yeboah, who previously represented Italy at the U21 level, remains eligible to switch his international allegiance to Ghana’s Black Stars.

With the MLS season still ongoing, Yeboah will aim to maintain his strong form and contribute further to Minnesota United’s campaign.

VIDEO BELOW:

That’s Yeboah espresso. pic.twitter.com/EeMLM0jDB8