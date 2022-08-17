56 minutes ago

Ghanaian-born striker Kelvin Yeboah scored the winner for his lower-tier Italian side Genoa last Sunday as they defeated Venezia 2-1 in their Serie B game.

It was his first goal for the club since joining them in January 2022 from Austrian side Sturm Graz where he shone.

He was brought in midway through last season when Genoa was in the Italian Serie A battling for survival but they were eventually relegated as the Ghanaian-born Italian failed to score.

Yeboah for all his efforts and enthusiasm on the pitch was struggling to find the back of the net with last Sunday's goal against Venezia his first in 20 matches.

He was the hero as he scored the winner for his side in the opening match of the 2022/2023 campaign in Serie B and his side will hope it continues as they hope to gain promotion back to the big time.

In 17 matches, the nephew of legendary Tony Yeboah failed to score for Genoa in the Italian Serie A.

He chose to snub a call-up to Ghana and instead decided to play for Italy U-21 as he claims he feels more Italian than Ghanaian.