17 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has issued an apology to his supporters within the New Patriotic Party for not giving them prior notice before joining Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his campaign team during a tour of the Ashanti Region last week.

Dr. Bawumia’s campaign received a significant boost on June 11, 2024, when he was joined by the Assin Central lawmaker as part of the NPP flagbearer’s three-day campaign tour of the region.

Kennedy Agyapong, who was one of the NPP bigwigs, accompanied Dr. Bawumia to Suame to share his [Dr. Bawumia's] vision ahead of the 2024 elections.

The lawmaker was also captured in a viral photo engaging in a conversation with Dr. Bawumia during the tour.

This led to some of his supporters calling him out on social media for such a move, particularly after making certain utterances and claims against his own party during and after the presidential primaries when he contested Dr. Bawumia.

But Kennedy Agyapong has provided further clarification on the developments and offered an apology to his supporters.

“It didn’t go well with some of you, and I want to apologize for not informing you before I went on the campaign tour. But I want all the party faithful to know that I have not resigned from the party, neither am I going independent, and I’m still a member of the NPP,” Kennedy Agyapong said as he was cheered at a gathering to mark his 64th birthday on June 16, 2024.

“As long as I’m a member of the party, irrespective of what happened in the presidential primaries, I think it will be best for all of us to come together and rally support behind the party. I’m pleading with my supporters to use the occasion of my birthday to reconcile," he appealed.

“I’m also appealing to the supporters of the Vice President [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia] to reciprocate the same favours I’m rendering on behalf of my supporters, so I’m pleading with both sides to unite and rally behind Dr. Bawumia and the NPP,” the lawmaker said.

Watch the video below: