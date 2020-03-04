1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has jumped to the defense of sensational Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown for licking the tongue and hands of her daughter in public.

During the one-year birthday celebration of McBrown's daughter Baby Maxin, the actress licked ice cream from the mouth of the child as well as her hands.

Kennedy Agyapong's defense comes at a time American based TV station, Fox 5 News described McBrown’s actions as disgusting and going too far as a mother.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, McBrown has suffered to get her child and there is nothing wrong in her doting on the child.

He narrated how McBrown was full of joy when he met her at Heathrow Airport when she went to give birth and the fact that McBrown told him she had suffered to have a child.

Kennedy Agyapong wondered why some people will be so mischievous enough to share the pictures of McBrown licking her daughter’s hands on social media just to get people to condemn her.

Credit: ghpage