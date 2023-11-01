3 hours ago

Kwabena Kwakye, an ally to Kennedy Agyapong, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, has published photos of former Suhum Member of Parliament, Frederick Opare-Ansah, at the Assin Central home of Agyapong.

The photos, said to have been taken months back, are ostensibly part of evidence to prove that Opare-Ansah, currently a serial critic of Agyapong, had previously sought to join the campaign team of the Assin Central MP.

The photos show Opare-Ansah in a chat with Kwabena Kwakye and the current campaign lead of the Kennedy Agyapong bid, Kwame Owusu, as well as another person said to be the campaign strategist.

Ken Agyapong had, in previous interviews, accused Opare-Ansah of being bitter that he was rejected as a campaign manager of the MP, hence his decision to flip to the camp of a major competitor.

In recent times, Opare-Ansah has granted multiple interviews in which he sternly criticizes Agyapong, stating among others that Agyapong's threats amount to nothing and that he will lose the November 4 primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The former lawmaker alleged that Ken had made demands of US$500m in contracts annually to support the candidature of the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, which allegation Kennedy Agyapong denied, stating that he was instead offered US$800m to step down as an aspirant.

Kennedy will contest for the flagbearer-ship slot of the NPP along with three other contenders: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.