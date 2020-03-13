52 minutes ago

Assin Central MP Ken Agyapong says MPs are the least respected persons in Ghana

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has hit hard at the head pastor of Glorious Waves Chapel Prophet Badu Kobi over some statements he made against President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo.

It’s an undeniable fact that the Pastor has been on the heels of the government led by President Nana Akufo Addo stating that he is the worst president Ghana has ever had since independence.

According to Badu Kobi, the only response the President has when he is asked about the economy or his achievement is ‘free education’.

But Hon. Kennedy Agyapong who doesn’t want anyone speaking ill about the government and the President has launched an attack on the pastor revealing some crimes committed by the man of God.

During a radio interview on Oman FM, Kennedy Agyapong revealed that Badu Kobi is a thief who with the help of fmr. President Mahama stole a lot of cars.

He continued that the man of God has a case at Sakumano Police station for raping someone at the Titanic beach six (6) years ago.

The loudmouth politician added that he is surprised that 6 years down the line, Ghana Police is yet to bring the preacher to book.

He concluded that he will make sure Badu Kobi goes to jail because of all of the bad deeds he did under President Mahama’s government.

