Prof Kobby Mensah, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, has asserted that former New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, did no good to his political future with his announcement of joining the campaign team of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, should have at least engaged his supporters before joining Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Prof Mensah, a political marketing expert, who made these remarks in an interview on Neat FM on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, said Ken suddenly joining the campaign after all the things he said about the vice president, which drew him support in the NPP primaries, was not politically prudent.

"When I heard him saying he joined Bawumia in Kumasi, my first thought was 'Has he had a meeting with the base?' because there was no love lost between the two camps. Only to hear that he (Ken) has been accosted by his base who are asking why he joined (Bawumia). Now he is explaining himself.

"Would you take such a decision without recourse to your base, really? Who taught him such a political strategy?" he quizzed, while speaking in the Twi dialect.

Prof Mensah indicated that the Assin Central legislator now has more explaining to do because he cannot just say the person he said could never win an election during the NPP presidential primaries is now the best person to be president of Ghana.

"Because of the things you (Ken) said about this man (Bawumia), which you can never say you just concocted, every bit of it to you was the truth, to you was the reality. Now how do you eat it back? It has to be a strategic gradual process. You (Ken) said 'There is no way you can take Bawumia as a candidate for him to win elections' but suddenly you're now saying he (Bawumia) would win. How do you juxtapose the two?"

The academic added that the way Kennedy Agyapong joined Bawumia's campaign team would create more problems for the NPP flagbearer.

"I don't think he adds a lot to Bawumia's campaign; he rather takes a lot out of it," he said.

Watch his remarks in the video below: