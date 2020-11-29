7 hours ago

Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has accused the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Attah of cooking the books to make it seem that the Ghanaian economy is robust and resilient but in actual fact its the worst under the fourth republic.

Mr. John Mahama alleges that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has been “cooking the books” after assuming office in 2017.

He says that a good, resilient economy should not crumble in just six months due to coronavirus pandemic.

“How did the strong and resilient economy that Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia talk about crumble in the space of six months?” he quizzed.

According to the former President, the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Attah ordered the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to go for a loan from commercial banks in order to meet their revenue targets in 2019.

“The commercial banks have been deducting the loan that they gave to show good faith for figures in 2019 when the coronavirus struck.

“That is why the economy is worse than it is. Any revenue that comes, the commercial banks are taking back their money,” he added.

The NDC flagbearer was speaking in an interview streamed live on his Facebook page and branded the economy under the NPP as an illusion.

“We are facing the worst economic situation in the entire history of the Fourth Republic. The economy has never been this bad. There is a hole in this economy.”

Mr John Mahama says the opposition NDC left behind a robust, resilient economy when leaving office in 2016 which was growing at 8% as per projections from the Bretton Woods institutions but has been decimated under the Akufo-Addo Bawumia led administration.