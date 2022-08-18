6 hours ago

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has slammed the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta over his performance with regard to the state of Ghana's economy.

Allotey Jacobs stated emphatically that the Finance Minister doesn't listen to advice.

He explained that while the President and his economic team are devising a way to salvage the economy, the Finance Minister, although being a key member of the team, is making the government unpopular by his actions.

In a brief swipe at Ken Ofori-Atta, Allotey Jacobs said; " . . He is not doing well. Whereas the President and his government team, though being part of it helping by all means to bring about joy and peace in this country, I don't think he listens to advice . . .I don't know why."

He added;"When you are in such a state, you find a solution to it. You go across board. You meet experts. You meet stakeholders. Look, invite them into your office; sit down with them. The importers we are talking about might be the chief financiers for the ruling party, so don't go and touch that constituency.

"Once you touch them, there is trouble but you see, if you don't hold the bull by the horn to take decision that for the next six months because of the current economic situation, there's not going to be any imports into this country . . .We are in a difficult situation, don't let us joke about it."

He made these comments while discussing the current state of the country on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme.