Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi has unleashed a deep secret about the former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta, accusing him of surpassing presidential authority and sparking economic woes.

Appiah-Kubi alleges Ofori Atta disregarded orders, doing as he pleased, and even compelled Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to visit him for economic discussions, rather than vice versa.

The MP recounts Ofori Atta claiming credit for his electoral success, which Appiah-Kubi vehemently denies.

This encounter sparked Appiah-Kubi's advocacy and leadership role in a group seeking change.

Ofori Atta's dominance, Appiah-Kubi argues, led to Ghana's economic downturn under his watch.