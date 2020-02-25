14 minutes ago

"Young girl I prophesy over your destiny, no more disappointment. You will be one of the people that your marriage will be nice. Your marriage will be so good. May there be no contention," Prophet Daniel Amoateng is heard in a video telling Tracy Gyamfua Ameyaw who is now Tracy Osei.

When was this prophecy made? Is she a member of his church? Was the prophecy staged? These and many questions surrounding the prophecy birthed a heated conversation on Ghana's social media trends.

To find out the answers, GhanaWeb's Bernice Owusuwaa spoke to Prophet Daniel Amoateng of the Power of Worship International at the Testimony City, in an exclusive interview.

Contrary to earlier reports that the prophecy was made two years ago, Prophet Amoateng says this was done on November 2, 2019.

He reiterated that Tracy is not a member of his Church and has only visited his Testimony City only once, that was the day she received her prophecy.

"It was one Saturday service, our Prophetic service...after preaching you go in there...you say that this is going to happen and I gave a prophecy to the lady. It was later on a day to the wedding that one of my pastors told me that Despite's son is going to marry, there was a girl who came to the church. And she is the one you prophesied to...It was her (Tracy) first time coming to my church," he explained.

Tracy Ameyaw and Kennedy Osei walked down the aisle a week ago at a flamboyant wedding ceremony.

The extravagant wedding characterized the display of some of the world’s most expensive cars.

The couple who are now on their honeymoon somewhere in the world is expected to visit the man of God on their return.

Watch the full interview below:



Source: Ghanaweb.com