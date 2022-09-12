6 hours ago

The Member of Parliament and NPP presidential candidate hopeful, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has distributed more than GHC60K to 600 widows in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

The guesture, according to the lawmaker of Assin Central, is part of his social responsibility to society.

The MP also served the widows with food.

His donation was made at the party organized for widows by Bishop Adonteng Ministries last Saturday, September 9th, 2022 at the GNAT HALL, Kumasi.

