A relative of late NDC female activist who was gruesomely murdered in 2018 and her body dumped at Lakeside Estate, a suburb of Accra, has refuted claims by vociferous MP Kennedy Agyapong that the killing was masterminded by preacher Nigel Gaisie.

In a Facebook post sighted by Dailymailgh.com, Mr Abraham Ferguson, who happens to be a relative of the late Morris – whose 41st birthday is June 17 – took a swipe at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for what he described as “concocted and fabricated lies”.

He denied claims that Morris had three kids in Germany, adding she never had a child and has never also traveled to the European country. Also, he noted that the deceased was never a member of Nigel Gaisie’s church and the suspect who murdered her has been arrested and is currently on remand.

“I was shocked when I heard Kennedy Agyapong concocting and fabricating pure lies about Wendy Fynn Morris’ death.”

Below is his post on Facebook:

Just for the Records.

1. Wendy was murdered at lakeside estate and her car snatched on 15th December, 2018. And a report was lodged at the lakeside police station and an investigator by name Madam Yvonne Agbodza was assigned to handle the complaint at lakeside estate police station.

2. The Assailants who engaged in that heinous crime is called Ebenezer Boisons who was on the run (https://www.adomonline.com/photos-help-the-police-to-find-these-robbery-murder-suspects/)

3. Just last month, the gentleman was arrested in Kumasi after he snatched another person’s vehicles

4. As we speak, after the gentleman was arrested, the docket was sent to the CID headquarters and Case is being handled by detective courage Abotsi.

5. The Ebenezer Boisons gentle in currently in police custody as we speak.

6. Wendy has no single child anywhere in this world and Wendy has never traveled to Germany.

7. Wendy never attended Nigel Gaisies church. Never

The gentleman who murdered Wendy was sent to the crime scene last month after he was arrested and the attached video will bear witness. He admitted to the crime and so where from this attempt to link Nigel Gaisie to it.

I personally did the video recording of what happened at the scene and this is the first time I am sharing this video publicly.