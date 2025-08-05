Former Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has officially picked up nomination forms to run in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2026 presidential primaries.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, August 5, via a Facebook post by his campaign spokesperson, Kwasi Kwarteng.

“Official Update, Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong has officially picked nomination forms to contest in the 2026 NPP Flagbearship race,” he wrote.

Mr. Agyapong’s decision to enter the race solidifies his long-standing ambition to lead the NPP, a goal he has consistently expressed, particularly through his involvement in the party’s previous presidential primaries.

His campaign is expected to center on key themes of discipline, patriotism, and economic transformation which are values he strongly advocated during his 2024 bid for the presidency.