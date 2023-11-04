10 hours ago

The outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency has called on party members to unite and face the National Democratic Congress (NDC) head-on in 2024.

“It’s imperative that we come together to give the NDC a real challenge. We must put our past differences behind us and work as one cohesive unit” he said at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Assin Central MP commended all those involved for their unwavering commitment to peace.

“I congratulate each and every one of you for the dedication you’ve shown towards maintaining peace in our party” he said.

With grace and respect for the democratic process, Mr. Agyapong said he wholeheartedly accepts the election results in good faith because it was free and fair.

He expressed his profound gratitude grassroots for voting massively for him.

Ken Agyapong pledged his commitment to help the NPP break the 8 in the 2024 elections.

“I am committed to tirelessly working to break the 8-year jinx that has been holding us back” It’s time to put aside our differences and unite, as our ultimate aim is to bring our party to power in 2024″ he added.